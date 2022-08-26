Veeam readies multiple product releases – iTWire

Ads

At present, Veeam could be likened to a duck heading upstream on a river: there’s not much sign of activity, but there’s a lot going on beneath the surface.

The company is in a “steady state period,” senior global technologist Anthony Spiteri told iTWire, but Veeam Backup and Replication v12 is due for release at the end of the year (with general availability in January 2023), and work is already underway on v13.

“The Veeam Platform is a toolset,” he observed, and the company works to provide something extra for every release. One of the extras coming in v12 is ‘immutability everywhere’ to provide even faster recovery from ransomware attacks.

The importance of backup and replication is generally understood, said Spiteri, but he thinks some organisations are still relying on piecemeal or legacy protection, and they will continue to do so until they suffer an attack and struggle to recover.

Veeam vice president of enterprise strategy Dave Russell pointed out that ransomware is mostly a “crime of opportunity” rather than being specifically targeted, so all organisations need to be concerned by it.

A particular issue is that rapid recovery becomes essential when dealing with ransomware. In traditional environments, only 3-5% of data would be restored, but it may be necessary to restore 100% of the organisation’s data following a ransomware attack.

This is partly because paying the ransom does not guarantee the data will be decrypted. Russell pointed to data from 1000 organisation that had been compromised that showed 52% paid up and were able to recover their data, 24% paid but didn’t receive a (working) decryption key, and – worryingly – 5% weren’t even asked to pay ransom. The remaining 19% were able to restore their own data.

What makes matters worse is that even if a victim pays up and receives a working key, decryption can take days: “the timeframe is unpredictable,” he said, and there is an additional problem for organisations that have taken out cyberinsurance as they may be prohibited from using their systems at all until they have been inspected on behalf of the insurer.

Veeam product strategist Rick Vanover told iTWire that organisations need to move from bad practices to best practice when if comes to defending themselves against ransomware.

Common mistakes include not having an offline or airgapped or immutable – yet readily available – copy of their data, losing passwords for encrypted data, using the same account for everything instead of following the principle of minimum permissions, not using multifactor authentication, not having a plan, and failing to practice the plan (in part to ensure that data really can be recovered).

Another problem is that some organisations are “still struggling with containerisation” when it comes to data protection, said Spiteri, because IT operations don’t have end-to-end control, and developers don’t always worry about backup and recovery.

The answer, he suggests, is for organisations to require developers to use products such as Kasten by Veeam K10: “The only way to get it fixed is a top-down approach.”

SaaS is well established part of most organisations’ IT landscape, and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is a big growth product for Veeam, CTO Danny Allan told iTWire, in part because one effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was growth in the amount of intellectual property being stored in Microsoft 365 and therefore in need of protection.

Allan sees this as “a massive addressable market” because while there are around 500 million daily Microsoft 365 users, Veeam is thought to be the biggest backup provider on the platform but only has some 13 million paying users.

Salesforce provides another opportunity in the SaaS arena. While Veeam Backup for Salesforce was expected in the first half of this year, its release is now “imminent” said Spiteri, adding that the product should arrive by the end of the current quarter.

Allan said he is “very excited by the Salesforce [backup] product,” and while he wouldn’t be drawn on the release date he did mention that Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference is coming up in September. (20-22 September, in fact.)

“We run our business on [Salesforce],” he said, which explains his excitement, especially as the company has a billion records stored on the platform.

There are two main criteria for Veeam choosing which SaaS services to support, he explained.

The first is that there needs to be a sufficiently large market opportunity. One aspect of that is the number of users a particular service has, but there’s also the question of whether the data stored on it is sufficiently critical.

So there isn’t a Veeam product for Google Workspace, for example. Microsoft 365 “has become the standard” in the business world, with Google Workspace serving mostly education and “price sensitive markets” making it a much smaller opportunity, Allan said.

But there are plenty of other examples of SaaS, and Veeam watches the markets, he added.

The second criterion is that the SaaS product must provide APIs that allow backup and recovery. There’s almost always a way to get data out, but many systems were not designed to support recovery, Allan explained, “They’re not mature in their thinking.”

However, there are benefits to moving SaaS data into a data lake or databases under your direct control, he suggested, for example to handle queries that the SaaS product does not allow.

Turning to the market for data replication and protection software, Veeam vice president of enterprise strategy Dave Russell pointed out that IDC declared a “statistical tie” between Dell Technologies and Veeam, which means there was less than 0.5% difference in their market shares by revenue (12.0% vs 11.7%, respectively). Furthermore, IDC showed Veeam growing 14.8% year-on-year, while Dell shrank by 10.9%, and ranked Veeam number one for market share in Australia and New Zealand

Stephen Withers is one of Australia¹s most experienced IT journalists, having begun his career in the days of 8-bit ‘microcomputers’. He covers the gamut from gadgets to enterprise systems. In previous lives he has been an academic, a systems programmer, an IT support manager, and an online services manager. Stephen holds an honours degree in Management Sciences and a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies.

