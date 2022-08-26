What is Hotties on Hulu about? – Hidden Remote

Ads

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: In this photo illustration, the Hulu media service provider’s logo is displayed on the screen of a tablet on November 20, 2019 in Paris, France. Hulu, a streaming video service competing with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it has surpassed 25 million subscribers and has gained 8 million users in a year in the United States by 2018. Hulu is a US subscription-based video-on-demand website that offers movies, TV shows and music videos. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

A spicy new reality dating show is now streaming on Hulu, but this particular series is hot-hot for more reasons than one. What is Hotties about and why are critics calling it a “hot mess”? Here’s everything you need to know!

Reality TV died down a few years back, but it has been picking up lately and it is back with a vengeance! Now, this of course doesn’t mean that all reality shows are worth watching. But let’s be honest, we all know what we are getting into when we step into reality TV world, especially dating shows. So if junk food TV is your thing, welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, we watch it all. And lately, streaming TV has been dishing out some hits (and by hits we mean A+ junk). The latest? Hotties on Hulu. Check out the trailer:

What is Hotties on Hulu about?

Hotties is dating competition meets cooking show. I guess the way to love really is the stomach. But how is this going to work, exactly? According to the synopsis, four singles will be going on several blind dates and compete to create the best date night meal. The catch? If they want to stay in the competition, they’ll need to eat extremely spicy food. Can they beat the heat?

I know what you’re thinking, where are they coming up with these ideas? Who pitched this and received a “let’s do it!” from everyone in the team? Eh, still, let’s not be so quick to judge. After all, the description of the series does match “junk food TV” perfectly.

Hotties is already streaming just in time for the weekend. The dating/cooking show consists of 10 episodes, all of which dropped today, Aug. 16. Will you be checking it out on Hulu today or save it for the weekend?

