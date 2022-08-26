Stock Market Today (2/2/22): Alphabet, Growth Names Add More Fuel to the Rally – Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Ads

So far, so good in February's early days, as Wednesday's session saw stocks continue their recent rebound on the back of encouraging corporate earnings.

The day started off with a potential blow to the nascent rally: ADP reported that private payrolls dropped by 301,000 in January – a huge whiff from estimates for 200,000 and the first decline since December 2020.

"The details of the ADP employment report indicate a large and likely temporary drag from omicron on January employment," say Goldman Sachs Economics Research strategists. "We continue to expect a 250,000 decline in nonfarm payrolls in Friday's report."

However, "expectations for the January jobs data have ratcheted lower due to the recent omicron wave," says New York Stock Exchange Senior Market Strategist Michael Reinking, which could explain the market's lack of a reaction to the downbeat news. Reinking adds that small businesses accounted for half of the overall job losses.

Rather, investors were more interested in the earnings calendar.

Alphabet (GOOGL, +7.5%) made a splash by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split that, if approved, would take place in July. Moreover, the tech giant easily eclipsed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter income and revenue, thanks to a strong performance and upbeat outlook in search.

"We expect search to continue to gain relevance as commerce continues to shift to omnichannel," says Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian, noting that GOOGL remains the firm's favorite large-cap stock.

Match Group (MTCH, +5.3%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +5.1%) also helped propel Wednesday's session with Street-beating results of their own.

The S&P 500 led the major indexes with a 0.9% gain to 4,589, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.6% to 35,629) and Nasdaq Composite (+0.5% to 14,417) also closed higher.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

The market's weak start to 2022 is partly due to the underperformance of the growth investing style, which relies on many of the S&P 500's biggest companies. But at least the beginnings of a shift are starting to appear.

"Both Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are performing well after their earnings releases last week, with both stocks regaining much of their losses from the first few weeks of 2022," says David Keller, chief market strategist for financial charting platform StockCharts.com.

He adds that, in the short term, this week's reports from Alphabet, Facebook (FB) and Amazon.com (AMZN) could be pivotal in where the broader market goes from here.

Heading into the new year, most picks for the best stocks for 2022 came from the value camp. And thus far that investing style has lived up to its promise, with value outperforming growth by nearly 9 percentage points. However, strong returns from the aforementioned mega-caps offer reassuring signs that growth stocks still have life in them.

UBS analysts, for example, say growth stocks' year-to-date weakness affords investors a prime opportunity to buy high-upside stocks on the cheap. These 15 growth investing names in particular look like bargains, notes UBS.

