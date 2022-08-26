US crypto bill pile up; Philippines Binance warning – Forkast News

Ads
— August 4, 2022 | 6:43 pm HKT
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 4, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn.
Coming up on today’s show:
Senate proposal suggests responsibility for Bitcoin and Ethereum should lie with the CTFC.
Meanwhile in Asia, Philippines’ SEC warns public not to invest with Binance.
And finally, Solana blames Slope mobile wallet app for exploit.
We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast August 4.
