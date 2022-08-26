Ayesha Omar’s latest Instagram pictures goes viral – BOL News

Ads

Ayesha Omar’s latest Instagram pictures goes viral

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is currently on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, and her breathtaking images are inspiring her devoted fan base to book trips abroad.

The Karachi Se Lahore star is quite the globetrotter, as evidenced by her fascinating Instagram account, where she can be seen dabbling in a variety of professions and setting significant fashion goals.

The Habs star uploaded numerous photographs of herself enjoying cuisine and travelling to beautiful locations, from watching the sunset to savouring flavorful food and art. She also posed for pictures and posted lovely ones of a picturesque sunset.

“Mykonian Chaser. #ayeshaomar #mykonos #islandliving #sunsetchaser #whentheskysonfire”, she captioned her post.

Have a look:





A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Omar last appeared in the movie Rehbra, and he is currently working on a Selahuddin Eyyubi-related Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

Also Read Ayesha Omar tells people of Karachi to be strong in these hard times



