Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans India: Best Hotstar Premium and VIP Plans, Offers, Price & Validity Details – Gizbot

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar video streaming service was launched in India on both Android and iOS platforms. With this service, Disney+ content can be streamed in India for users to enjoy.

Disney+Hotstar has introduced three new plans starting from Rs. 499 and has removed its monthly plans priced at Rs. 299 onwards. These new plans will come into effect from September 1, 2021. With these new plans, it competes against the likes of Netflix.

Disney+ Hotstar is the latest OTT streaming service to have entered India. It brings interesting content such as The Lion King and The Mandalorian for subscribers. Also, this service brings over 7,000 episodes of classic and popular TV shows and 500 flicks from Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

Previously, Hotstar’s portfolio included nearly 4,000 titles and exclusive sports content streaming. It was rebranded Disney+ Hotstar With the addition of content, Disney+ Hotstar becomes a potential threat to other services in the OTT market segment.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans



If you are an existing Hotstar subscriber, then there is good news as you can gain free access to the Disney+ Hotstar content. Below are the Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India.

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan is priced at Rs. 499 per year. It supports streaming only one mobile device. The video quality supported by this plan is HD.

The Disney+ Hotstar Super plan is priced at Rs. 899 on an annual basis. It supports streaming HD videos on two devices at the same time.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan costs Rs. 1,499 per year and it remains unchanged. This plan comes with 4K video streaming capability and it supports up to four devices.

With the Premium subscription, you will get access to all the Disney+ original content including titles under Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars. It also includes Hotstar Specials and the entire English movie and TV shows library. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription also includes several Hollywood blockbusters and American TV shows from Fox, HBO, and Showtime.

The original Disney+ Hotstar includes original content such as Frozen II, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Avengers and Star Wars franchises.

Well, this is a paid subscription service and there will be no ads in the same. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plans let you enjoy ad-free content. Also, there is a free, ad-supported version of the service.

If you are already a Hotstar VIP or Premium subscriber, then your plan will be automatically upgraded to the respective plan you choose. Once the existing plan expires, you will have to pay the increased cost to renew your subscription.

A wide range of Disney+ content is available in 4K resolution. Also, there are reports that the streaming service will get support for Dolby Atmos audio via an update in the near future.

Well, all the upcoming movies from Disney, Marvel and Pixar will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Eventually, we can expect these movies to be available on Disney+ Hotstar after their theatrical release.

