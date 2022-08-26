New Vault Collection Bottle and Retro Apparel Arrive at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

The Walt Disney World Vault Collection has a new balloon series water bottle and retro apparel available throughout the resort.

The bottle is white with images of the colorful vintage balloon designs all over.

“Walt Disney World” is printed at the bottoms of the balloon strings in pink or blue.

The cap is orange.

This tank top is heather grey. It reads “The vacation kingdom of the world” in red across the center.

There are faux stickers of a retro Mickey globe, Donald, Mickey, and Pluto on the front.

Faux stickers of Mickey, Pluto, and Winnie the Pooh are on the back.

This tank top is white and also reads “The vacation kingdom of the world” in blue. The retro Mickey globe logo is on the center, with a bright pink “D” around it.

There are faux stickers of Minnie, Mickey, and Winnie the Pooh on the front.

The back is blank.

These sweatpants are dark blue.

They feature stickers of Minnie, Mickey, and Pooh bear.

This shirt has an all-over print of Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, and Donald, along with “Walt Disney World.”

The shirt is white and some of the characters appear against colorful circles, like stickers.

We found most of this apparel at Boutiki in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The grey tank top was at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs and the bottle was in Chester & Hester’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What retro apparel would you wear on a Walt Disney World park day? Let us know in the comments.

