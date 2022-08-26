SHIB Army Says Ryoshi is Creator of New Coin Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) – BeInCrypto

Ads

Some members of the Shiba Inu community closely followed a series of “cryptic messages” sent by Ryoshi

The mysterious developer is thought to be behind a new cryptocurrency project

The creator of SHIB disappeared from social media in May

SHIB army is on the case. Some members of the Shiba Inu community closely followed a series of “cryptic messages” sent by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu. And they have come to the conclusion that the mysterious developer is behind a new cryptocurrency project.

The mysterious creator of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ryoshi, is thought to have created the new cryptocurrency project called Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA).

The mysterious Shiba Inu founder completely disappeared from social media in May 2022. Ryoshi’s Twitter handle and Medium blogs connected to Shibu Inu were deleted, and he remains anonymous.

And yet. It seems Ryoshi has popped up again. Some members of the Shiba Inu community carefully followed a series of ‘cryptic messages’ apparently sent by Ryoshi through the blockchain. Many of the SHIB army say that Ryoshi’s Shiba Inu language is the same as that used in Dejitaru Tsuka’s in the first Medium blog. And, the blog has the same picture as Ryoshi’s Twitter handle.

Members of the SHIB community said the messages indicated Ryoshi’s return to the crypto ecosystem.

In line with the language on the Medium blog, there were ‘on-chain messages’ with words such as “faith, belief, and patience.”

Ryoshi…?

Dejitaru Tsuka #TSUKA#Ethereum pic.twitter.com/vyc8tORwkV

The cryptic messages the Tsuka creator sent to his followers are similar to the ones he used before disappearing and erasing his brand on social media.

Before Ryoshi removed all of his posts on Medium (a platform used to release ads and updates about a project) he said,

“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.”

Shiba Inu, Ryoshi’s creation, has gained widespread popularity and acceptance in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In 2021 alone, it recorded astronomical profits, making many investors billionaires.

The same hope could be held for the new currency.

SHIB is in the top 10 cryptocurrency market rankings. Will this new cryptocurrency have the same impact?

It could be possible that the founders of Dejitaru Tsuka are impersonators of Ryoshi.

Dejitaru Tsuka’s blog signs off with, “We need nothing, we seek nothing, we desire nothing. We are nobody. We are Ryoshi. – ALL HAIL TSUKA.”

We will watch this space.

