The end-of-life for Windows 7: What it means for companies – Information Age

-
Welcome to Information Age!
Technology is moving extremely fast and you don’t want to miss anything, sign up to our newsletter and you will get all the latest tech news straight into your inbox!
-
-
I want to recieve updates for the followoing:
-
document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
gform.initializeOnLoaded( function() {gformInitSpinner( 4, ‘https://s27389.pcdn.co/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg’ );jQuery(‘#gform_ajax_frame_4’).on(‘load’,function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find(‘*’).html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf(‘GF_AJAX_POSTBACK’) >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find(‘#gform_wrapper_4’);var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find(‘#gform_confirmation_wrapper_4’).length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf(‘gformRedirect(){‘) >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;var mt = parseInt(jQuery(‘html’).css(‘margin-top’), 10) + parseInt(jQuery(‘body’).css(‘margin-top’), 10) + 100;if(is_form){jQuery(‘#gform_wrapper_4’).html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass(‘gform_validation_error’)){jQuery(‘#gform_wrapper_4’).addClass(‘gform_validation_error’);} else {jQuery(‘#gform_wrapper_4’).removeClass(‘gform_validation_error’);}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery(‘#gform_wrapper_4’).offset().top – mt); }, 50 );if(window[‘gformInitDatepicker’]) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window[‘gformInitPriceFields’]) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery(‘#gform_source_page_number_4’).val();gformInitSpinner( 4, ‘https://s27389.pcdn.co/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms/images/spinner.svg’ );jQuery(document).trigger(‘gform_page_loaded’, [4, current_page]);window[‘gf_submitting_4’] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find(‘.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK’).html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery(‘#gform_wrapper_4’).replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery(‘#gf_4’).offset().top – mt);jQuery(document).trigger(‘gform_confirmation_loaded’, [4]);window[‘gf_submitting_4’] = false;wp.a11y.speak(jQuery(‘#gform_confirmation_message_4’).text());}, 50);}else{jQuery(‘#gform_4’).append(contents);if(window[‘gformRedirect’]) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger(‘gform_post_render’, [4, current_page]);} );} );
Technology is moving extremely fast and you don’t want to miss anything, sign up to our newsletter and you will get all the latest tech news straight into your inbox!
I want to recieve updates for the followoing:
document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
I accept that the data provided on this form will be processed, stored, and used in accordance with the terms set out in our privacy policy.
No thanks I don’t want to stay up to date
Due to the out-of-date security that Windows 7 will provide compared to the latest operating systems, companies choosing to stick with Windows 7 after its End-of-Life could be at higher risk to cyber attacks.
Another major pitfall that these companies will experience is the cost that will come with needed support, having been offered by Windows for free previously.
Microsoft are expected to charge Windows 7 Enterprise customers $25 per device, and Windows 7 Pro customers $50 per device, up until January 2021, after which costs will rise over the last two years of the extended support’s duration.
Enterprise users will be charged $50 per device in year two and $100 in year three, while the support price for Pro users will rise to $100 in year two and $200 in year three.
Research by Cloudhouse has found that 96% of the UK’s FTSE 100 and 250 companies are still running legacy applications on Windows, and Cloudhouse CTO Nick Coleman, says that compliance could also be a factor that these firms need to consider.
“For companies, regulatory compliance does not mean just checking a box to keep the dogs at bay. It can mean achieving performance benchmarks that move the company forward,” says Ronald Lear, the CMMI Institute’s Director of IP Development. Read here
“I’d like to think that organisations who have compliance requirements for whatever reason don’t have the same dependency on Windows 7,” he said. “So you would like to think that regulated industries such as financial services or healthcare, would have already made the move away because they would be out of compliance if they were not on supported platforms.
“So the first thing is that organisations need to look at their corporate risk profile and their compliance profile and ensure that they’ve got a solution to that issue.”
Coleman went on to address the vulnerabilities that continuous Windows 7 users could experience from today, even if the operating system is only being used minimally, stating that “as time goes further on, that risk increases”.
Technology such as cloud, internet of things (IoT) and automation are helping companies to digitally transform, but they also add security risks. What can firms do? And what are the top security risks in digital transformation? Read here
He explained: “You can argue that yesterday they were covered and supported, so the threat and vulnerability today and tomorrow is quite low.
“But you can imagine that in six months time, bad actors in the market and the and the world will be looking to find those vulnerabilities, and those operating systems will have that six month period where they have no protection against them.
“Effectively, the bad actors will have done more homework and got smarter and clever about attacking those vulnerable machines.”
Further insight into security issues for companies continuing to use Windows 7 was also provided by Carl Wearn, head of e-crime at Mimecast.
“As Windows 7 remains in use across many organisations at present, people should be aware of the increased vulnerability which this OS will now experience as it is no longer supported,” he said.
“Ensuring good cyber hygiene and the use of fallback facilities, as well as ensuring the updating of a good antivirus solution, becomes even more critical to an organisation if it continues to use an unsupported OS.”
Cloudhouse CTO Coleman put forward a way to protect Windows 7-based system components physically, and also suggested a possible “permanent fix” to vulnerabilities.
“(Companies) could isolate those Windows 7 environments from all external environments from now on,” he said. “If they are legacy reporting app of some sort, you can literally take it off the network, and protect it in a physical sense.
“The other types of options you can use is companies like such as ourselves, where we will take a legacy Windows 7 application, and we will put it inside our compatibility container and allow you to deploy it on Windows 10.
“That will allow you to live with that legacy application as long as you wish. That’s a viable solution that we are seeing in many markets, both for desktop and servers that are running out of extended support.”
Wearn, meanwhile, added: “Making sure users are aware of the increased vulnerability of their system and the steps they can take to help ensure its security, including the use of strong passwords, will likely go a long way towards maintaining the security of any network yet to be updated with a newer OS.
Passwords are no longer fit for purpose. There is a better way and it is time for businesses and indeed all publishers of websites to push us towards a more sensible system of identification, leading us towards the death of passwords. Read here
“In any case, this advice should always be followed even on newer, supported systems.”
Ultimately, however, it may be best for companies to migrate to Windows 10, with the benefits potentially outnumbering the pitfalls, says Tim Brown, VP of security architecture at SolarWinds.
“Above all, it’s important not to see Windows 7 coming to the end of its life as a negative event,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for businesses to transition to a more secure and superior OS.
“While many will be panicked into upgrading because they fear a security incident, it’s important to recognise the benefits- better efficiency, increased user-friendliness, and faster apps.
“Avoid thinking that ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’, an attitude to software that simply doesn’t work in the long term.”
The pace of change has never been this fast, yet it will never be this slow again.
25 August 2022 / With Dragos research finding cyber attacks targeting the energy sector across Europe, we explore how the industry can mitigate rising threats.
23 August 2022 / Open source software has numerous advantages from flexibility and scalability to lower costs, but does it beat proprietary alternatives?
23 August 2022 / Continuing with our series exploring innovative tech hubs around the world, we take a look at what the Eindhoven tech scene has to offer.
19 August 2022 / Major security vulnerabilities “actively exploited” within iPhones, iPads and Macs have been disclosed by Apple.
18 August 2022 / David Drai, CEO and co-founder of Anodot, identifies five ways in which augmented analytics can protect the revenue of organisations.
17 August 2022 / BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has appointed former IBM executive Rashik Parmar MBE as its new group chief executive, effective 1st October.
17 August 2022 / The new Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) One data lakehouse service enables self-service analytics and exploratory data science in one location.
17 August 2022 / Former Procore and Salesforce executive Ani Abrahamian has joined the leadership team at smart building company Infogrid as its new CTO and interim CPO.
16 August 2022 / Password management provider 1Password has appointed former Cisco and Shogun executive Steve Won as its new chief product officer.
© Bonhill Group Plc,
29 Clerkenwell Road, London EC1M 5RN
T. 020 7638 6378
Part of the Bonhill Group.