Apple Removes HDR10+ Support Mention from Apple TV App in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Preview Pages – Mactrast

Apple unveiled its new operating systems – iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura – on Monday during the WWDC 2022 keynote address and soon published preview pages for each OS, listing the new features of each OS. There had been a mention on all three pages of “HDR10+” support for the Apple TV app as an upcoming feature. Those mentions have now all been removed.

As first noticed by MacRumors, Apple on Thursday updated the “All New Features” pages for all three operating systems to remove the mention of HDR10+ support for the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

The mention had read:

HDR10+ support

The latest generation of high dynamic range technology is now supported in the Apple TV app.

The removal of the HDR10+ mention from the preview sites suggests that the feature will not be coming to the TV app after all. However, we may see Apple re-adding the feature at a future time. For now, though, the feature seems to have at the very least been delayed.

