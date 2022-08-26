What Is Stakenomics (STAK)? Your Introduction To A New Cryptocurrency – Crypto Mode

Ads

A token that leverages the safe and secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain, the Stakenomics (STAK) token is a new Decentralized Exchange (DEX) staking cryptocurrency that aims to eliminate the computational inefficiencies that are associated with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism.

The Stakenomics (STAK) token is the native token of the Stakenomics project. Holders of Stakenomics (STAK) tokens can stake coins and construct their validator nodes with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) paradigm. Stakenomics (STAK) tokens boast low, stable, and fixed transaction fees.

Staking is pledging your coins to be used for transaction verification. These STAK tokens are locked while users stake their coins, but they can unstake them whenever they wish to exchange the tokens.

Many blockchains face arising problems that the Stakenomics project plans to provide solutions to. These problems are security issues, censorship and traceability, and scalability. Users can rest assured that the Stakenomics platform will create a user-friendly, low-cost, secure, anonymous, and scalable ecosystem.

Like many other tokens worldwide, the Stakenomics (STAK) token has a roadmap. The Stakenomics team mapped out this roadmap to guide every step, and milestone the Stakenomics (STAK) token will unlock before it becomes fully launched and wholly established. The roadmap includes 7 phases.

Phase 1 (website creation): This phase will begin the Stakenomics (STAK) token’s journey. The team behind Stakenomics will create the Stakenomics website. On the website, the presale will be held, information and updates on the token will be released, giveaways will take place, and other phases will be described.

Phase 2 (seed funding): This stage will focus on raising Capital for the Stakenomics project.

Phase 3 (private sale): In this phase, a private sale of Stakenomics (STAK) tokens will be held for a selected few buyers to purchase the token.

Phase 4 (public sale): A percentage of Stakenomics (STAK) tokens from the total circulating supply will be made available to the general public to purchase freely. This stage will play a huge role in the publicity of the Stakenomics (STAK) token.

Phase 5 (exchange listing): In this phase, the Stakenomics (STAK) token will be listed on major Centralized Exchange (CEX) and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) listings for more public recognition and to attract interested enthusiasts and buyers.

Phase 6 (staking and liquidity pool protocol): This sixth phase will release the protocols for staking and liquidity pools.



A total circulating supply of ten million tokens will be created. These tokens will be distributed as follows:

Staking – 1,000,000 STAK tokens (10% of total supply)

Team – 1,500,000 (15% of total supply)

Advisors – 1,000,000 (10% of total supply)

Liquidity – 1,500,000 (15% of total supply)

Public – Sale 2,000,000 (20% of total supply)

Private – Sale 2,500,000 (25% of total supply)

Community – 500,000 (5% of total supply)

Always conduct proper research when dealing with pre-sales of currencies and tokens. The information above does not constitute investment advice by CryptoMode or its team, nor does it reflect the views of the website or its staff.

