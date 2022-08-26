Jay Chou Ventures Into NFTs and the Metaverse – Variety

Ads

By Patrick Frater

Asia Bureau Chief

Like many major stars today, music-actor-artist Jay Chou is experimenting with turning his brand value into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The experience to date has had mixed results.

In June, he joined forces with Lionel Messi, Neymar and other players at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), France’s leading soccer team, to launch a metaverse art project that came complete with NFTs.

PSG expects the relationship with Mandopop icon will broaden its reach in Asia.

Chou likewise is keen to expand his reach in Europe and could soon announce a concert at Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, marking the first time a Mandarin artist has performed there. France, with its rich artistic history is fertile ground for Chou. Music videos for his new album are partially set in the iconic Samaritaine department store in Paris.

A promotional video on Instagram teased a preview of the artwork, which combines PSG’s mascot with unique Asian designs.

The whole thing is intended to also help children in need. Together with PSG, Chou is campaigning to raise awareness and funds for impoverished children through the PSG Endowment Fund.

Earlier this year, the star took to Instagram to reveal that his Bored Ape NFT had been stolen at the beginning of April. The token had been gifted to him by a friend, but was “stolen,” he said, by a phishing website. “Everybody be careful” and “This was not an April Fool’s joke,” he warned.

In January, Chou’s fashion brand launched its own ‘Phanta Bears’ NFTs, reportedly with great success.

