Instagram Videos download: how to quickly download Instagram videos – India Today

Instagram allows users to post videos through Reels, posts, and even Stories. Prior, the meta-owned photo and video sharing app also offered an IGTV feature allowing users to post a video of more than 60 seconds of time. Instagram also allows users to save reels or photos for later access. But there is no built-in feature that supports downloading the reels and photos from the phone gallery.

Users can only download and save photos and videos that they have shared on their profiles. But there are ways through which users can download these videos, third-party apps, and websites. If you also liked a video and want to download it to your phone storage, then follow these simple steps.

You can save the Instagram video to your smartphone using a number of third-party apps and websites. Some of these include iGram, savefromnet, Ingrammer, Clipbox and others. It should be noted that since these platforms are third-party, use them at your own risk. Here’s a step-by-step guide to using savefrom.net to download videos from Instagram.

— Go to https://en.savefrom.net/

— Copy the URL of the Instagram reel or video post you want to download.

— Paste the URL in the ‘paste your link here’ box.

— If there are multiple videos in a post, then select the video you want to download.

— Click on download.

— Choose the format in which you want to download your video.

— Soon the video will be saved on your phone or laptop.

Notably, most of the third-party downloaders work on Android phones, so if you use an iPhone, it could be tough for you to download Instagram videos.

