This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 400% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – Benzinga

Some of the Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: Flokifam FLOKIFAM/USD is up 435% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000006226 at press time. The coin has surged over 400% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Shiba Inu Empire SHIBEMP/USD has gained 137% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000003136 and Son of Shib SON/USD has risen 113% during the period to $0.00000003165.

Baby Floki Billionaire (CRYPTO: BabyFB) is up 52% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000003235.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up over 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1706 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained more than 4% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003274.

Why It Matters: Flokifam describes itself as a Floki “meme token with a suite of infinite decentralized finance (DeFi) services.” The coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Shiba Inu Empire is also a token launched on the BSC. The project behind the token says it will pursue its own non fungible tokens (NFT) market and the acquisition of a professional football club.

The token retweeted a post that noted it is among the most valuable coins in the past 24 hours on the advertising platform Coin Toplist, where newly released coins are ranked by voting.

Most Valuable #Coins in 24 Hours@HAKU_RYU_TOKEN @PlusPad1 @ShibaInuEmpire @METAFLIP1 @myceworld pic.twitter.com/MYoDS2hkUt

Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu, says it plans to create an ecosystem utilizing the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch into the NFT space.

Baby Floki Billionaire is a token launched on BSC that describes itself as the son of cryptocurrency Floki Inu FLOKI/USD.

The coin noted on Twitter that it is trending in the fifth place among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.

#FOMO at #babyflokibillionaire TRENDING NO. 5 ON CMC MEGA BURN UPCOMING AT 5MILL & 10 MILL MKCAP!!! #1000XFLOKI #lowcapgems #flokiinu #floki #doge #shiba #memecoin #BSCGem #nftart #metaverse #decentraland #ToTheMoon #greencandles #christmaspump @Hotbit_news pic.twitter.com/nWDJTg7Ssw

