PM Update: Shower or storm possible this evening, similar Friday – The Washington Post

We had some “surprise” downpours today; since we seem to have a daily downpour lately, perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise. Nonetheless, yesterday’s forecast didn’t have them. Oops. Temperatures today reached 90, a second day in a row in the city. Another 90 mark tomorrow would make it a heat wave. And we’ve got plenty of heat ahead in the days to come.

Through tonight: There could be showers into the evening. Some clouds will linger longer, but skies will mainly clear otherwise. Lows will range from near 70 toward the mid-70s. Winds will be light from the south.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be another day of summertime heat and humidity. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds but probably leaning toward sunny. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90. There could be an isolated late-day storm, especially west of the city. Winds will blow from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Ragweed is “on the rise,” according to Susan Kosisky with the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab. Weed pollen and mold spores are both running moderate/high. Grass and tree pollen are low.

