Tech treat: Massive price drop on iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE; Nothing phone (1) to be available offline – Economic Times

iPhone 15 series to stand out with dual hole-punch cutout, leaks hint at new displays
Apple to strengthen SMS filters, to roll out 12 sub-categories for Indian users to combat spam
iPhone users may not need to punch in CAPTCHA codes anymore, thanks to iOS 16
The government-promoted bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company of India Ltd (NARCL) last week offered to acquire five distressed loan accounts, including those of Future Retail and GTL Ltd, said two people aware of the development.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a plan to allow Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to extend by two more years the lifecycle of investment products that are set to be wound up, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The MSCI India index—a benchmark for global fund managers to assess the country’s investment performance—now has a valuation premium of 96% and 39% over the MSCI Emerging Markets and the MSCI World indices, respectively.
Taking a leaf from Titan’s jewellery playbook, Lenskart has grown fast. But can it keep the lead?
AI can now create art and it looks set to ‘paint’ masterpieces soon. But fact-checkers are worried.
In quest of the right to employment: learnings from Lerner and modern monetary theory
