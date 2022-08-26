How to change your Roku device's name on Roku's website – Business Insider

Ads

If you have more than one Roku device in your home, you’ve probably discovered that they are unhelpfully given names like “Roku 2” and “Roku 3.” If you want to control them using Alexa, or switch among them in your mobile app, it can become hard to tell them apart.

The remedy, of course, is to rename them to something friendlier and more recognizable, which is something that Roku lets you do easily.

You can’t rename your Roku from the Roku itself, nor in the mobile app — your only option is to do it from the Roku website. Here’s how.

1. You’ll need to know how to tell your Roku devices apart, so start by turning on one of your Roku devices.

2. Using the Roku remote, select “Settings.”

3. Select “System,” and then select “About.”

4. On the System info page, note the serial number of your Roku. Every Roku device has a unique serial number, so this is the easiest way to tell Roku devices apart when we get to the website.

5. On your desktop, open the Roku website in a browser.

6. If you’re not already logged in, sign into your Roku account.

7. Click your account avatar at the top-right of the screen, and then click “My account.”

8. At the bottom of the screen, you should see a list of all your Roku devices. Click the Edit button (shaped like a pencil) to the left of a Roku device to change the name. Click “Update” when you’re done.



