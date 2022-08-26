Who unfollowed me on Instagram? These third-party apps will tell you. – USA TODAY

Are you spending all your time on Instagram to figure out who unfollowed you? Or perhaps, those food reels are keeping you there. Whatever the reason, Meta-owned Instagram has become the social networking hub worldwide. Over 120 million Americans were actively using Instagram as of January 2022 and the U.S. became a leading market for the photo-sharing app, according to Statista.
Like Twitter, Instagram uses the concept of followers to connect with other users. However, users can unfollow just as easily as they can follow, with just a tap of the finger. And people are left wondering who exactly unfollowed them.
Wireless streaming:How to mirror iPhone to TV? Screen mirroring VS screen casting?
Losing followers on Twitter?:Here are three ways to find out who decided to leave.
According to Business Insider, there are three ways to check who unfollowed you on Instagram. The first two ways involve knowing the name of the account who could’ve unfollowed you and manually searching for them.
By checking your Followers list:
By checking the Following list of another user:
The other option would be using third-party apps to learn who unfollowed you. But the apps only track your account stats such as unfollows after you have downloaded them and signed in with your Instagram account.
Following an annoying account?:Here is how to mute someone on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner, Kim K and Chrissy Teigen:Instagram rolls back changes after its users lash out.
According to Teen Vogue, many third-party apps that helped track Instagram users’ activity stopped working due to “major changes” to the app’s platform in 2018. However, the following apps were in business as of the summer of 2022 to analyze the inner workings of your Instagram account.
To track your unfollows using FollowMeter:
Similar instructions can be followed for using Followers Tracker Pro, which is only available for iOS devices, and Follow Cop, which is only available for Android.
Looking to clean up the clutter?:How to delete all emails on Gmail.
Tech tips:Here’s how to scan documents and text to your Apple devices
Just curious?:We’re here to help with life’s everyday questions
Who unfollowed me on Instagram? These third-party apps will tell you. – USA TODAY
Are you spending all your time on Instagram to figure out who unfollowed you? Or perhaps, those food reels are keeping you there. Whatever the reason, Meta-owned Instagram has become the social networking hub worldwide. Over 120 million Americans were actively using Instagram as of January 2022 and the U.S. became a leading market for the photo-sharing app, according to Statista.