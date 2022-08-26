How To Fix SYSTEM PTE MISUSE BSoD On Windows? – Tech News Today

Ads

SYSTEM PTE (Page Table Entries) MISUSE occurs when you try to change any security-based setting from the BIOS in Windows’s firmware.

This causes firmware issues or critical operating system failure. The resulting crash causes Windows to generate a stop code shown on a blue screen, generally known as a BSOD (Blue Screen of Death).

This error may happen if you have recently changed the status of Intel’s PTT (Platform Trust Technology) and Windows TPM (Trusted Platform Module) from the BIOS. You can fix PTE MISUSE errors by disabling PTT and TPM from the BIOS.

For more detailed fixes, this article will show you how you can solve this BSoD error.

There could be several reasons why your computer has received this error. Some common causes are listed below:

System PTEs are the data structure utilized by a computer OS’s virtual memory system to record the mapping between virtual and physical addresses. These are kernel resources that are required by the operating system to access data in the memory.

The following fixes have been proved to solve the SYSTEM PTE MISUSE BSOD error on your Windows device.

If your device runs an earlier version of Windows 10 (v1809 or earlier), you can use the inbuilt troubleshooter to diagnose and solve the issue. To run the blue screen troubleshooter:

Wait for some time while the program runs and finds any issues. If the problems can be solved, the troubleshooter will attempt to fix them or suggest methods from which you can solve these issues.

If your device is running a later version of Windows, your device will not have the built-in troubleshooter. Instead, you can consult Windows’s online troubleshooter guide for blue screen errors.

On the website, select the problem you have encountered, and the guide will show you the necessary fixes for your device.

If the troubleshooter did not find any solution for the BSOD error, you could use the system file checker from command to scan and repair missing or corrupt files. To run the SFC firstly:

The command will start a scan process and try to solve the issue regarding any missing or damaged Windows Image files.

After the scan, restart your computer and check if the issue is solved

If you have recently made changes to the TPM and PTT in BIOS, this may be causing your system to crash and display the stop code error. TPM and PTT are built-in security features and interfaces made according to the specifications set by Microsoft and Intel, respectively.

They work by storing protected key information in a secure chip with an inbuilt unique Verification Key during manufacturing.

To solve this, firstly, enter the BIOS of your device. To do this:

In the advanced startup menu,

You will enter the BIOS of your device.

After entering the BIOS:

Note: Changing TPM settings from the BIOS may cause data loss from your device if you do not have the BitLocker recovery key. It is generally not recommended to change TPM settings from the BIOS.

Again in the Security tab,

The PTE MISUSE error should be solved.

If you wish to forgo changing TPM settings from the BIOS, you can do it from Windows after backing up all your important data. To access and clear TPM from Windows, firstly:

System PTE Misuse error can also occur if you do not have an up-to-date BIOS. Fortunately, Windows allows their users to update the BIOS and its functionalities. Updating the BIOS can also help your system solve other performance and stability issues.

Note: Updating the BIOS is a delicate procedure. Thoroughly research before attempting to update or make changes in the BIOS. A failed update can potentially render your device unusable. Always backup any data and save any work before proceeding. If you have a laptop, connect it to the charger or wall outlet until the BIOS updating process finishes.

To update the BIOS, firstly, you will need to check what version of BIOS you have in your system and the model of your device. To do this:

Note down the serial number of your device. To do this:

Now, go to your device’s support page and download the appropriate version for the device. The file usually is in a .zip format.

If you need more detailed instructions on how to update BIOS, you can check here.

If the methods mentioned above do not solve your problem, you can try and perform a system restore to repair any missing or corrupt files. This process may also undo any recent changes made to your device. Save any important data or make a backup before proceeding.

Note: If you haven’t enabled system restore or have created a system restore point earlier, this method will not work. You first must enable and create a system restore point for this method.

To perform a system restore, firstly:

Wait for a while and check if your device has encountered any problems.

These methods can help you solve the SYSTEM PTE MISUSE error. If none of the solutions work, take your device to an authorized technician for repairs.

