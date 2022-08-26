Is Spy x Family on Netflix? Spy x Family Netflix Release Date – EpicStream

Ads

Fans are wondering if Spy x Family will be on Netflix anytime soon.

Joining the spring 2022 anime lineup is Spy x Family, which is one of the most-awaited series this year by manga readers. It has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the series but fans are wondering if Spy x Family will be on Netflix too.

The Japanese manga series, illustrated and written by Tatsuya Endo, follows a spy whose mission is to build a family to complete his mission. Little did he know is that the woman who agreed to be in a fake marriage with him is an assassin while the child he adopted can read minds.

It has been announced that Netflix will add Spy x Family to its platform in certain Asian countries and will stream the series at the same time as the Japanese release.

New members can watch the series for free through Netflix’s one-month free trial period. There are various plans available for those who wish to become members.

Just take note only selected regions can access the said anime. Netflix members can check the availability of the series in their region through their accounts.

Another option to watch the series is on Crunchyroll in most Western regions and through Muse Communication channels in Asia. Both offer a wide range of anime, including Spy x Family, giving fans more reasons to check these platforms.

As for the dubbed version, fans will have to wait for a further announcement regarding this. Crunchyroll and Netflix are both known to offer English versions of anime which is why it will not be a surprise if Spy x Family gets one in the near future.

The first episode will air on April 9, 2022, at 11 PM JST. Fans must note that the release time will depend on their jurisdiction.

Spy x Family will be produced by CloverWorks and Wit Studio, which are two of the most respected studios in Japan. This is one of the many reasons anime lovers should consider watching the series.

