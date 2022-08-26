Surface Pro 8 – The most powerful Pro – Microsoft Surface – Microsoft

Ads

This device is preloaded with Windows 11. Learn more

Surface Pro 8 is designed to light up the best of Windows 11, enabling you to work, play and create in ways most natural to you. Laptop, tablet, or portable digital canvas. You choose – it’s your computer.

Mark up, edit, or watch a video at whatever angle you need. The Kickstand adjusts nearly 180 degrees effortlessly – it’s like magic.

Immerse yourself in the high-resolution 13” PixelSense™ Flow touch display. Now with up to 120Hz refresh rate, plus Adaptive Colour. And, open your eyes to remarkable picture quality with Dolby Vision®.8

Designed to deliver unprecedented levels of performance in an ultra-versatile package, Surface Pro 8 pushes the boundaries of what you expect from your computer.

Do it all with the first Surface Pro built on the Intel® Evo™ platform on select configurations,†† engineered for mobile performance with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, amazing graphics, and all-day battery life1 in a thin and light PC.

Stay connected to what matters all day with up to 16 hours of battery life1 and Fast Charging to go from low battery to full faster.

Create your ultimate productivity setup with multiple 4K monitors, always have large creative files on hand with an external hard drive, or create a dream gaming setup with an external GPU.*

Starting at just 891 grams.2

Power through emails, stream your favourite programme or create a masterpiece. Surface Pro 8 is built for what you do.

Microsoft Teams* is a great way to connect – and on Windows 11, it’s even more fun. Mums, dads, grandparents and your BFFs are only a few clicks or taps away.***

The new, more intuitive Windows. Say it aloud and have it transcribed with Voice Typing. Sketch it down with a stroke of Surface Pen.* Windows 11 has more ways to adapt to how you think.

Nothing’s holding you back with two USB-C® and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports. Go from productive tablet to Adobe* editing studio to ultimate PC gaming setup.

Play together and discover your next favorite game with friends. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, access over 100 high-quality games on Surface Pro 8 for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play with friends.

The apps you need to work. The shows you love to watch. Find them fast with the redesigned Microsoft Store. Search for the programme, game, film —whatever you’re looking for can be found in one simple search bar. Disney+ is now available in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

Windows 11 comes with Widgets and enhanced browser performance from Microsoft Edge—a perfect combo for performance and personalization.

Quickly create and share content that stands out, manage your schedule with ease, effortlessly connect with others, and enjoy peace of mind with Microsoft 365.3

Surface signature 3:2 aspect ratio means you’re viewing everything perfectly scaled, with 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop.4 Plus, with Windows 11, arrange your apps into groups and optimise screen space with tools like Snap Assist.

Wireless charging means Surface Slim Pen 2* is ready to go whenever you need it. Secure storage in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard* means you won’t have to go looking for your pen at the bottom of your bag. Wireless charging means Surface Slim Pen 2* is ready to go whenever you need it. Secure storage in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard* means you won’t have to go looking for your pen at the bottom of your bag.

9</sup> with greater precision when taking notes, sketching, and navigating. Write and draw with incredible shading, exceptional pressure sensitivity, and barely perceptible lag.”>Unlock new experiences with Surface Slim Pen 2,* for the natural feeling of pen on paper<sup>9</sup> with greater precision when taking notes, sketching, and navigating. Write and draw with incredible shading, exceptional pressure sensitivity, and barely perceptible lag. Unlock new experiences with Surface Slim Pen 2,* for the natural feeling of pen on paper9 with greater precision when taking notes, sketching, and navigating. Write and draw with incredible shading, exceptional pressure sensitivity, and barely perceptible lag.

Add a personal touch with Surface Slim Pen 2.* Personalize the Pen menu with your favorite apps for fast access in Windows 11. Add a personal touch with Surface Slim Pen 2.* Personalize the Pen menu with your favorite apps for fast access in Windows 11.

Dual far-field Studio Mics ensure that your voice is crystal clear and always the focus on video calls.

Discover new ways to create on screen, complete with the feeling of pen on paper,9 with Surface Slim Pen 2.* Always charged, ready and securely stored in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard,* take notes, sketch and navigate in real time, any time.

Personalise Surface Pro 8 with Surface Adaptive Kit,* featuring keycap labels, port indicators and 3-dimensional stickers to more easily use and connect your computer and compatible accessories.

Surface Slim Pen 2* pairs and charges wirelessly, stored securely in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard,* so it’s ready when inspiration strikes.*

Sleek and compact, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard* performs like a traditional laptop keyboard complete with a full function row. Mechanical backlit keys and optimum key spacing supports fast and accurate typing.

Our most powerful Pro combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between. Choose the right Surface Pro 8 for you.

Portable and versatile, with laptop power and hi-res touchscreens. Explore all three options to find your perfect fit.

The most powerful Pro, featuring the performance of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet.

The totally mobile Pro, designed to keep up anywhere, at any angle, with optional Gigabit LTE.7

The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1. Perfect for daily tasks, homework, and play.

Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense™ Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Pair with Surface Slim Pen 2,* stored and charged^ in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard,* for the natural feeling of pen on paper7

11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Windows 11, and up to 32GB1 RAM

Create the ultimate productivity setup with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports

Multitask across Microsoft 365 apps and enjoy console caliber gaming*

Set your perfect angle with built-in Kickstand that adjusts nearly 180 degrees

A real Keyboard—add Surface Pro Signature Keyboard* to type in comfort, with backlit keys and large glass touchpad

Ultra-portable design, starting at just 891 grams6

Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera

Two USB-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports

Dedicated charging port

WiFi 6 for ultra-fast bandwidth

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor, designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processor, designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform

i5 and i7 options with storage 256GB and above built on the Intel® Evo™ platform

