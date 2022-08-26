WWDC 2022 Will Set Out The Future Of Apple’s MacBook – Forbes

Ads

When it was launched, Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro significantly disrupted the laptop market. The market has moved on, and Apple’s rapid progress means that nobody should consider buying the consumer-friendly MacBook Pro, or its lighter sibling the MacBook Air.

The first, and biggest, reason for not buying any Mac product yet is simple. Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is only a few weeks away and it is going to be packed with details on Apple’s plans. There’s a chance that some new hardware will be announced, but even the portfolio is not updated, all the building blocks for the next generation of macOS laptops will be on show.

The big news will be the Apple Silicon system. The M1 family can be found from the iPad Air right up to the Mac Studio. The design around the desktop machines means they can offer a lot computational and graphical power and will be prized by creatives. But it’s in the laptop space where things get interesting.

Put aside the modern 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops; with their eye-watering cost, anyone needing anyone who is needing a similar excess of power will have their orders in already. It’s those looking for an everyday laptop that should be wary of what Tim Cook and his team will be announcing at WWDC.

Because both of the consumer-focused macOS laptops – the MacBook Air and especially the entry-level MacBook Pro – are approaching the end of their product cycle. Launched in late 2020 as the first Macs with the ARM-based Apple Silicon (alongside the Mac mini for the desktop crew) they were restricted in their design choice, staying with the tired design of the Intel Macs. That means no new screen, huge bezels on the display, a lack of ports, and a general sense of “nothing is actually new, there’s just a different chip:”

That was what the market needed at that point, to discover confidence in Apple’s move to ARM. Now, eighteen months later, there’s little for the market to worry about. So there’s no need for the hallway house of the original M1 laptops.

Similarly, Apple has been constantly uprating the M1 family of chips – with the M1 Ultra offering some mighty numbers. Any new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will come with a more capable M1 at the very least, and potentially be the machines that debut the M2 family.

No matter the exact specs of the chipset, the two new consumer laptops will build on all of the knowledge Apple has gained since the move to Apple Silicon; the two new laptops will benefit from the new design language and improved technology held back from the debut machines, and the new laptops will represent the first genuinely new Pro and Air consumer laptops in years.

Consumers buying into the existing MacBook Air or MacBook Pro laptops right now would be making a mistake.

