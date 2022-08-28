Cryptocurrency BNB Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours – Benzinga

Ads

Over the past 24 hours, BNB's BNB/USD price has fallen 5.21% to $286.3. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $285.16 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for BNB over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 41.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 0.03%. This brings the circulating supply to 163.28 million, which makes up an estimated 98.89% of its max supply of 165.12 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BNB is #5 at $46.77 billion.

