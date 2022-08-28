Week 33 in review: Android 13 released, iPhone 14 series reportedly coming on September 7 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Peter 22 August 2022

Week in review

Google finally put the finishing touches on Android 13 and started rolling it out to supported Pixel phones (Pixel 4 series and newer, note that updated Pixel 6 models can’t be rolled back to v12). Of course, Pixel phones are privileged when it comes to update speed. Other makers started recruiting testers for their implementations of Android 13 as well: Xiaomi, OnePlus, vivo and iQOO and others. You can check out our ColorOS 13 hands-on review for Oppo’s take on the new OS.

The other major news from this week is the report that Apple will unveil the new iPhone 14 series on September 7 (with sales starting on the 16th). This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a good track record with analyzing Apple’s moves. The iPhone 13 series were announced on September 14, so the timing isn’t too surprising. Gurman also reported that Apple wants to show more ads in its first party apps on iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Samsung finally started taking pre-bookings for the new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 foldables in India this week (it hadn’t even announced their prices before that). The local branch already announced that over 50,000 foldables were pre-booked in the first 12 hours. Fans in India can also pre-book the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch5 series.

Some bad news came from India this week too – Nothing increased the price of its Phone (1).

Several new phones were unveiled this week by vivo, Poco, Oppo, Realme, Lenovo and Motorola. Lenovo launched the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered Legion Y70 gaming phone. Motorola unveiled the Edge (2022) for the US market, the first phone with the Dimensity 1050 (check out T-Mobile’s deal if you’re interested), and the Moto Tab G62 for India.

In other news, WhatsApp finally released a native desktop Windows and macOS app (a beta version, but still). And since ads were a bit of a topic this week, a developer discovered that Netflix’s ad-supported tier will not allow downloading content for offline viewing.

The new version is fresh out of Google’s oven.

The interface is based on Android 13, nearly 60 devices will get it by the end of H1 2023.

The new lineup would become available on Friday, September 16.

Apple is looking to expand its advertising earnings.

A two-day promo event offers cashback (or bonus trade-in credit), free and discounted accessories and discounts on Care+ and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The launch in India was a week later than the rest of the world, Samsung only unveiled the prices for the new foldables this Tuesday.

It now starts at INR33,999.

The rollout has already started.

The phone is already having its first flash sale in Indonesia. It is similar to the Y33t, for example, but with faster charging and a 90Hz refresh rate for its display.

The two smartphones have impressive selfie cams and color-changing back panels.

The cameras from the Indian version of the Poco M4 5G are downgraded.

It brings identical specs to the Reno7 which launched earlier this year.

It comes in Wi-Fi-only and LTE versions.

The phone runs on Dimensity 810.

The total battery capacity is 40 mAh.

The phone comes with a 50 MP camera and some gaming capabilities.

It’s a version of the Y77e announced last week.

The chipset offers blazing fast mmWave 5G connectivity. Also, this phone has wireless charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

It comes in Wi-Fi-only and LTE versions.

All three are available for pre-order in Malaysia.

Native desktop apps will improve speed and efficiency on their respective operating systems.

The ad-supported plan is expected to debut in early 2023.

Those on the RTX 3080-tier of the service can access the option through a Chrome or Edge browser.

The $250 mini drone will continue to be sold on its website.

It looks like two versions each of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Chances are that only the Pros will have UWB.

The update improves GPS stability. This was unexpected since the S8 series received its supposedly final update a year ago.

