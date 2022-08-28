Quarterly US Auto Sales Down Nearly 1 Million While Tesla Sales Up 114% In 3 Years — Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2019 – CleanTechnica

Ads

US auto sales continue to crash. In the 2nd quarter of 2022, US auto sales were down 20% (-821,642) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021. They were up 19% (544,191) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, but down 21% (-933,390) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019. In other words, the US auto market has been crashing if you ignore that little rebound after the biggest economic shutdowns of the COVID pandemic.



Only 5 auto brands were up from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022 and only 6 auto brands were up from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022. The only brand that was up a great deal from the 2019 to 2022 period was Tesla, which saw its Q2 sales increase approximately 114%. Second best was Porsche at 28%, and Porsche happens to be the legacy auto brand with the highest share of its sales now coming from plugin models. After that, only Mercedes (17%), Chrysler (12%), and Kia (8%) had quarterly sales increases.

Comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 2021, the brand with the biggest sales increase was actually Chrysler (up 95%). Of course, taking 2019 into account, this was due in large part to Chrysler having a very poor Q2 2021 (in addition to the very poor Q2 2020 that was typical across the industry). Tesla’s sales in Q2 2022 were 41% higher than in Q2 2021. After that, the only remaining auto brands to see their sales go up had minor sales increases. Mercedes–Benz sales were up 7%, Porsche sales were up 3%, Ford sales were up 2%, and Lincoln sales were up 1%.

In terms of volume change, the brands suffering the most compared to 2019 are Ford (down 164,453 in Q2 2022 versus Q2 2019), Honda (down 154,661), Nissan (down 149,830), and Chevrolet (down 112,265). Though, they are closer to the middle of the pack when looking at volume change. Looking at volume change, the biggest losers from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022 were Fiat (-91%), Infiniti (-63%), Dodge (-63%), and Buick (-48%).

Compared to Q2 2021, the brands suffering the most in Q2 2022 in terms of volume sales losses were Honda (-220,758), Toyota (-140,971), and Nissan (-107,670). Honda even had huge losses in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 (down 50,879, far more than any other brand). The biggest losers in terms of percentage change were Fiat (-72%), Buick (-56%), Honda (-51%), Acura (-51%), Mini (-45%), and Infiniti (-41%). Fiat and Infiniti were also down a lot compared to Q2 2021 (-81% and -34%, respectively).

Zach is tryin’ to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

