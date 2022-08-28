Jio Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plans Breakdown, Are They Worth It – TelecomTalk

Ads



Reliance Jio had recently introduced two new prepaid plans for its users with which a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is bundled. Jio is the only telecom operator in the country which is offering a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with its prepaid plans. The other telcos which offer Disney+ Hotstar only offer its Mobile subscription to the users. The Premium subscription costs Rs 1499 per year, while the Mobile subscription costs Rs 499 per year. With the Premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, users can watch content in up to 4K resolution on four screens at the same time. But with the Mobile subscription, users can only watch content on one screen (mobile) and at low resolution.

Let’s do a breakdown of the two Disney+ Hotstar Premium prepaid plans from Reliance Jio and see whether they are worth it or not.

The first plan on the list is the Rs 1499 plan. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data for 84 days (meaning a total of 168GB of data), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day with Jio apps and Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year.

As mentioned above, the usual Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription comes for Rs 1499 for one year. Here, for the same amount from Jio, you are not only getting the Premium subscription but also a prepaid pack with 84 days validity and 2GB of daily data, which normally costs Rs 719 from the telco.

So with this plan, users are getting multiple things all at a very low cost. Further, there will be a JioMart cashback involved as well if the user recharges with the official MyJio mobile app.

Moving on to the second plan, which comes for Rs 4199, users get up to 3GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Jio apps. Further, there’s a Disney+ Hotstar Premium pack bundled at no extra cost. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days. This is the only 3GB daily data pack offered by the telco, which comes with a validity of one year.

If you deduct Rs 1499 (cost of Disney+ Hotstar Premium) from Rs 4199, you are essentially paying Rs 2700 for a 3GB daily data prepaid plan for 365 days. Just to compare, a 2GB daily data prepaid plan from Jio for 365 days comes for Rs 2897.

Even with the Rs 1499 plan, users get a JioMart Maha cashback.

