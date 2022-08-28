Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data shared by WhaleStats on-chain data platform focused on wallets on various chains, several hours ago today, the biggest whales on Ethereum blockchain sold a massive amount of Shiba Inu tokens – nearly 3 trillion in total.

The wallet tracking company showed that over the past several hours, whales’ SHIB bags have become drastically smaller, going down to merely $119,787,272 from the previous $157 million. Thus, they have sold a total of 2,836,501,901,140 Shiba Inu.

Now, SHIB has been pushed down to fifth place on the top ten list of whales’ crypto riches. The canine coin now constitutes 1.92% of these investors’ portfolio versus 5.29% earlier today.

Ads

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source