BMall, the Only NFT Marketplace Giving Back Fees to Communities – MarTech Series

PiLab Technology, a blockchain technology company that has developed the multichain middleware platform BIFROST, announced the official launch of its own NFT Marketplace, “BMall” which focuses on the growth of NFT communities and individual holders. With the launch of BMall, BIFROST will be further expanding its ecosystem into the NFT sector.
BMall currently supports NFT collections on Ethereum, Polygon and Klaytn chains, and anyone can freely trade NFTs by connecting either a Biport or Metamask wallet.
BMall is the newest marketplace to enter the market based on the firm belief that NFT holders should enjoy more benefits in today’s NFT market. Notably, BMall is the very first marketplace to introduce a transaction fee sharing system. For every NFT traded on BMall, a portion of the transaction fee is shared among members who belong to the particular NFT community.
To commemorate the official launch, BMall is hosting a weekly NFT raffle event. Winners of the raffle can purchase a trendy NFT for a mere $1.
PiLab Technology is a blockchain-based technology company that has developed multiple multichain services, including BIFROST and BiFi. With the mission of enabling dApps to operate on top of multiple protocols, Dohyun Pak founded the company with Jonghyup Lee, CTO, and Changhyun Yoo, COO, in 2017.
Recognized for its innovative technology and proving the scalability of its products, PiLab has raised $8.4 million in Series A led by Korea Investment Partners, STIC Ventures, and Yuanta Investment.
PR Newswire, a Cision company, is the premier global provider of multimedia platforms and distribution that marketers, corporate communicators, sustainability officers, public affairs and investor relations officers leverage to engage key audiences. Having pioneered the commercial news distribution industry over 60 years ago, PR Newswire today provides end-to- end solutions to produce, optimize and target content — and then distribute and measure results. Combining the world’s largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimization network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.
Popular Posts
