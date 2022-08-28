Valour Announces Debut of Binance Coin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt – PR Newswire

Ads

Aug 24, 2022, 03:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, announced today that it will debut its new Binance Coin Exchange Traded product ("ETP") on Börse Frankfurt. Trading of Valour (BNB) ETP begins today, August 24, 2022.

The Valour Binance (BNB) EUR ETP (CH1149139672) precisely tracks the price of BNB, the native token behind the BNB Chain. It primarily serves to ‘fuel’ transactions across the BNB Chain, as well as acting as a governance token for the network. BNB Chain is a decentralized, open-source, multi-chain platform that is being used to build parallel virtual ecosystem infrastructure. The permissionless, smart contracts network is shaping and scaling the growth of MetaFi (the intersection of DeFi infrastructure with GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, Web3 & NFTs).BNB is currently among the top five cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization, at USD$48.052M as of August 23, 2022.

"BNB is a dynamic digital asset. By offering exposure to this token on Börse Frankfurt, Valour is enabling investors to safely and securely gain exposure through a distinguished and reputable exchange," said Russell Starr, CEO of Valour. "I am confident that our low fee model will drive interest in our Valour (BNB) ETP as more investors seek to diversify with digital assets."

"By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange", continues Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour.

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. In addition to Binance Coin (BNB) Valour’s existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs with low management fees. Valour’s flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

Learn more about Valour at https://valour.com/

Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTCQB: DEFTF) is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour’s mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralized technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the trading of Valour (BNB) ETP; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM, Frankfurt and Euronext; investor demand for Valour’s products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

