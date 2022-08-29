Binance Smart Chain sets record after 14.7 million daily transactions in one day – CryptoSlate

Ads

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $19,997.16 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,485.30 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Deflationary, which gained 32%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

The network of Binance Smart Chain recorded more daily transactions than the blockchains of Bitcoin and Ethereum combined.

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

In previous times, Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains dominated the landscape as most of the transactions on the space occurred through either of them; however, data from BscScan, an analytical tool used to measure the numbers of transactions alongside other metrics on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has shown that its daily transaction almost hit 15 million, making it the first blockchain network to do so.

The Binance-backed platform saw transactions that were well above 14.7 million on November 16, surpassing the previous record of 13.1 million it had set on July 29.

Apart from that, the numbers of new addresses that were created on November 16 also beat that of the former record. Per the data, 276,446 addresses were created on Tuesday whereas the former record stands at 111,244 new addresses.

Congratulations to the whole #BSC community! 💯

Binance Smart Chain hit a record-breaking milestone of over 14.7 million blockchain transactions in one day; a milestone no other blockchain project has ever achieved!

Check here – https://t.co/XX7sdJ2nT8 pic.twitter.com/JTCvemoXRm

— Binance Smart Chain (@BinanceChain) November 17, 2021

A cursory look at the transactions on other networks shows that they pale significantly against that of BSC. Ethereum for instance recorded 1.3 million transactions on November 16 and its ATH stands at 1.7 million, plus around 135,000 new addresses were created on the day. Bitcoin, on the other hand, saw more new addresses, 740,829, but the number of transactions on its platform for the day was only 301,103.

Speaking on this important milestone, BSC ecosystem coordinator Samy Karim said that “in the last two weeks, daily BSC blockchain transactions have averaged well over 10 million txs per day. When compared to other blockchains, BSC currently boasts an ecosystem with the most number of transactions ever recorded at the lowest possible fees.”

You’ll recall that the network started as a launchpad platform last year with the aim of developing innovative startup projects and DeFi applications.

Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular networks for decentralized finance protocols with one of its projects, PancakeSwap, a leading decentralized exchange, having a TVL of over $17 billion.

Oluwapelumi is a believer in the transformative power Bitcoin and the blockchain industry holds.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

So far, the Dogechain Twitter has not addressed concerns of token dumping just one day after DC airdrop distribution.

Bitcoin price fell almost 5% after Federal Reserve’s chairman Jerome Powell said it will take a while before the inflation is stabilized.

Hetzner said that using its hosting services for any crypto-related application, including PoW mining and staking, is not permitted. The company’s servers host 16% of Ethereum Mainnet nodes.

The Ethereum foundation has revealed a $1 million bounty for white hat hackers who find any critical bug on the network before September 8.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source

Ads