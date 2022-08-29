In Crypto: Rugrats co-creator launches NFT collection – BusinessCloud

Ads

Legendary animator Gábor Csupó, also known for work on The Simpsons, to bring 90s nostalgia to market with COSA MONSTRA

Rugrats co-creator Gábor Csupó is aiming to bring some 90s nostalgia to the NFT market with his digital art collection COSA MONSTRA.

The legendary animator, also known for his work on The Simpsons, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Rocket Power and many more childhood classics, has created 10,000 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

It is the latest chapter in an illustrious career that has spanned more than 50 years. The NFT doubles as membership to Csupó’s upcoming Web3 studio, Inkhead Studios, where fans will be able to get early access to future collections, exclusive merchandise and a growing community of fans.

“The NFT space is booming right now, and I wanted to give my fans across the world the chance to enjoy a little bit of 90s nostalgia wherever they are,” said Csupó.

“This new digital art collection is just the first step in an exciting Web3-focussed journey that I’m exploring, and I can’t wait for people everywhere to be able to jump in for the ride.”

Each COSA MONSTRA is hand drawn by Csupó and generated from a list of over 500 possible traits, which can include different expressions, headwear, clothing and more.

The collection has never been seen by the general public and will be available to mint on September 6th for a special allowlist. The public mint will go live later the same day, with a mint price of 0.18 ETH.

Katherine Ellis

Chief operating officer, WOLF

Jeetu Kataria

CEO, DIFX

David Walker

Field CTO, EMEA, Yugabyte

Philip Belamant

CEO and co-founder, Zilch

