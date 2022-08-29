SS Payment Update: Why could I receive two payments in September? – Marca English

Ads

See if you are getting Social Security Payments in the month of September

There will be many eligible Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who are getting not one but two different checks during the month of September. According to the Social Security Administration, the first payment will be distributed during the first day of the month. September is one of three different months in which recipients get two checks per month.

When these payments are sent on the first day of the month but it happens to be a weekday or a holiday, the payments roll out a week after that. As far as the second payment goes, it happens like that simply because October will fall on a Saturday this year. Any person who is eligible for these payments are getting their October payment on September 30.

As it has always been with these Supplemental Security Income payments, each check is worth $841. The other two months with double payments are April and December. Any folk who lives with and care for SSI recipients will also get payments in the month of September that will be worth $421 each.

Let’s not forget that this is not an extra payment for the month of September but an early distribution for the month of October. Meaning that in the tenth month of the year, no SSI Payments will be made. So keep an eye out for next week’s Thursday, you are getting your SSI payment and the second payment is not a bonus. Please keep that in mind.

There will be millions of recipients who are getting these two payments, which are always sent out on a very strict schedule. Most retirees tend to get their payments on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, this depends on their birth date. People who are blind, disabled or at least 65 years of age with very limited resources are the ones who get these payments.

