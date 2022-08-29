Android 13 Has Arrived: All Samsung Phones May Not Get It – CNET

Your guide to a better future
A guide to which Samsung phones will get four years of Android OS updates, and the older devices receiving fewer upgrades.
If you have a recent Samsung phone, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy A53 5G, you don’t have to worry about its software feeling outdated anytime soon. That’s because Samsung has committed to offering four generations of Android operating system upgrades for the Galaxy S21 and later models. Samsung is even ahead of Google in this regard when it comes to software support.
Android OS updates are important because they bring new features and functionality to your phone. Android 13, which launched on Aug. 15, will roll out to Samsung devices in the fall. The software introduces changes like updates to Google Wallet and end-to-end encryption for group chats. (Here’s every new Android 13 feature we know of so far.) Those who want to try the software now can check out the beta version of Android 13.
But there’s another reason why software upgrades are so critical: security. Updates typically include bug fixes and security patches, so it’s a good idea to install them soon after they become available. In addition to offering four years of Android OS upgrades, Samsung will also provide five years of security updates for the Galaxy S21 and later. The company also rolls out periodic security updates for older devices, including those that are no longer upgradable to new Android versions.
Samsung also customizes Google’s Android software with its own interface known as One UI. Phones that are eligible for Android operating system upgrades also typically get the latest version of this software. Check out the list of Samsung devices that support the newest iteration of One UI.
Check out the tables below to see how long Samsung will provide Android OS updates to your phone.
