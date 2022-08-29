Weekly poll results: Most of you are excited about Android 13 as long as your phone gets it – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Michail 28 August 2022

Weekly poll Android

Android 13 is an exciting update for most users according to your answers to last week’s poll. The majority of you are eager to test out the latest version of Android with its new Material You customization options and new security features.

Sadly, nearly 26% of respondents say their phones won’t get Android 13. OS fragmentation is still one of Android’s weak points and plenty of devices launched in the past two years won’t receive the new update at all. For the rest, the update is either several weeks or months away depending on the manufacturer and class of device. Some makers like Samsung are faring better than other in terms of bringing timely updates for their devices and we sure hope more will catch up and hopefully even overtake the Koreans in the year to come.

Just over 14% of you said they are interested in the stock Android 13 implementation. The Pixel experience while not exactly stock is as light as can be and offers Android the way Google intended. Most makers offer their own skin, which usually entails an altered look and feel of Android for better or worse.

Other voters are looking to switch camps and go the iOS route instead, with the imminent launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple holds the upper hand in terms of software updates as it rolls out its latest iOS version updates on the same date for multiple devices. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X which launched back in 2017 are the oldest phones eligible for upcoming iOS 16 update.

A small minority are sticking to Android 12 even if their phone is eligible for Android 13 – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it as the saying goes. To be fair, Android 13 is more of an iterative update anyway and major software updates may mess with your settings and workflow so there’s that as well.

I queried with Motorola as to whether my Moto G Pro (2020) (Moto G Stylus in USA) would receive Android 13. They said my device would continue to receive security updates for Android 12, yet this model runs under the Android One program with 3 y…

Which country is it?

not just that, if samsung are honest enough to uninstall their 12 pre-installed apps. (11 ms apps and facebook) sorry for repeating myself i dont bash samsung though but their midrangers are cheaper than oppo reno 8 series. if they want to make che…

