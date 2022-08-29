Gaming And Cryptocurrency Education: Five RoboApe Unique Features You Need to Know – NewsBTC

Ads

As the number of altcoins grows daily, they have overloaded the cryptocurrency market. Some altcoins appear to serve similar purposes, others lack a clear use. This could account for the cryptocurrency meltdown. A new cryptocurrency project called RoboAape (RBA) aims to transform the meme coin market. Learn more about this new cryptocurrency and its novel features.

Even though RoboApe (RBA) is a new cryptocurrency still in the presale stage, it has started to revolutionize several cryptocurrency-related fields, mainly non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and token swapping across several blockchains. RoboApe, a platform built on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, aims to avoid the financial constraints that have delayed the acceptance and use of cryptocurrencies. Instead of depending on buzz, as was the case for several meme coins at the height of the cryptocurrency bubble last year, it seeks to expand responsibly. Since RoboApe is community-driven, every user’s voice is heard.

RoboApe NFT Marketplace

RoboAape wants to eliminate the need for expensive platforms and revolutionize how individuals mine NFTs. In the form of RoboApe cards, the RoboAape community will be able to mint NFTs for the lowest amount of money. There will also be a marketplace where users can offer their RoboApe cards and get money back. The goal is to create a thriving community that will serve as a home for some of the most exquisite NFTs with liquidity.

RoboApe Swap

RoboApe also aims to promote the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, it provides RoboApe Swap, which will serve as a bridge between isolated blockchain networks. People may easily and cheaply exchange and swap tokens via RoboApe.

RoboApe Finance

RoboApe, a deflationary cryptocurrency, will offer various options for people to engage, create, and manage money in a DeFi. It has previously been confirmed that the RoboApe academy will function as a free education hub for exchanging all information and concepts concerning cryptocurrencies to improve interaction. As it aims to create a sizable and engaging community to boost market share, RoboApe also promises to offer exclusive services. The burgeoning cryptocurrency project also aims to simplify the understanding of diverse digital assets like non-fungible tokens for investors.

RoboApe eSports

RoboApe has its sights set on developing a community of sports enthusiasts in the eSports industry. The RoboApe eSports will feature local sporting events to enhance the gaming ecosystem. The charitable games and activities aim to improve interactions while bettering the planet.



The RoboApe network’s deflationary token, RBA, will serve as a medium of transaction. Users will be able to mint and exchange NFTs using the token. The token will also make it simple to acquire premium goods on the marketplace or earn incentives for participating in different reward programs.

While the overall quantity of RBA coins is set at 900 million, it will gradually decrease to keep its value higher, which is great news for its users. Additionally, RBA serves as a governance token that enables token holders to vote on any improvements or modifications suggested for the network. The token will be formally issued on August 29, 2022, so here is your chance to join the revolution.





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.





