Attending Gamescom 2022? Samsung Display has awesome stuff to show – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: August 19th, 2022 at 16:37 UTC+02:00

Gamescom is one of the largest gaming exhibitions in the world. There’s a lot of interest in Gamescom 2022 as the event is finally back after three years of virtual gatherings. Many in the industry are excited to finally be able to attend Gamescom in person.

Great games need great displays and you can’t talk about great displays without mentioning Samsung Display. No surprises, then, that Samsung Display will be present at Gamescom 2022 with some pretty exciting stuff to show off.

Samsung Display has confirmed its attendance at Gamescom which takes place in Cologne, Germany from August 24 – August 28. Samsung Display will be showcasing its OLED and QD-OLED display technology through Pearl Abyss, the developer of the MMORPG title Black Desert. This demo will be set up at Samsung Display’s expo both.

Visitors will be able to check out Samsung Display’s various solutions, including epic 240Hz OLED and QD-OLED displays, with games such as Black Desert, Fortnite, and more. Attendees will also be able to take part in events at the booth.

They will have a chance to win Black Desert goods and there’s also going to be a photo zone to take pictures with Black Desert cosplayers. Samsung Display will also be revealing co-marketing initiatives with partners like Pearl Abyss, MSI, and others.

If you’re heading to Gamescom 2022, don’t forget to check out Samsung Display’s booth at Hall 8.1, Stand: C010.

