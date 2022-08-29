Harry and Meghan are still a famous Instagram couple – BOL News

Ads

Harry and Meghan are still a famous Instagram couple

On their official “Sussex Royal” Instagram profile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid their fans farewell more than two years ago, but the number of followers on their page hasn’t decreased noticeably since then.

To inform their followers that they would no longer be using their royal Instagram account, the pair posted their final message in March 2020.

The couple has maintained a connection with their followers after leaving the royal family by posting updates on their activities on their website.

Celebrities like Gennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, and many others are among the more than 9 million followers on the royal account that they abandoned two years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the other hand, have been sharing their photos and videos from every event they attend.

According to a peek at their page, they have 13.9 million Instagram followers.

Within a few days of Prince George’s eighth birthday, they had 13 million followers. The prince just turned nine, but his parents haven’t reached the 14 million milestone yet.





A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Meghan Merkle wants her husband to release his autobiography. She is assisting…

