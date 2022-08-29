GEA installs solar system at Region One primary school – Stabroek News

Ads

A Region One primary school is set to benefit from a recently installed solar system as part of government’s push to provide sustainable energy solutions in the hinterland areas.

A Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) release last Friday disclosed that on July 22, the Agency installed a 3.16kWp Solar PV system along with a 19.2kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Kamwatta Primary School in Region One.

According to the release, Kamwatta is a riverain satellite village of Santa Rosa/Moruca located along the Moruca River, in Region 1 (Barima-Waini). GEA had conducted an Energy Needs Assessment earlier in 2022 in the village with the objective of providing energy for the Primary School.

