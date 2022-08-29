The weekend’s best deals: Apple iPad, MacBook Pro, OLED TVs, and more – Ars Technica

Ads

Jeff Dunn – Aug 27, 2022 7:06 pm UTC

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes the lowest price we’ve tracked for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which is currently down to $280 at various retailers. That’s about $50 off Apple’s MSRP and roughly $25 off the average street price we’ve seen online in recent months.

Elsewhere, our deals roundup includes a new low on Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro—which, like the iPad, could be refreshed later this fall, but may still have appeal at this deal price for developers and power users who need a new model today. We also have lower-than-usual prices on new well-reviewed OLED TVs from LG and Samsung, Google’s Chromecast, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, HyperX gaming headsets, Intel CPUs, Surface laptops, and more. You can check out our full curated list of deals below.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

