OPPO Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Round-Up: Expected Price In India, How To Watch Launch Event Online, Specifications, M – MySmartPrice

Both the new OPPO Reno 8 smartphones are expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity chipset and offer Android 12 OS out of the box.
OPPO Reno 8 series is launching in India on July 18 and the build-up to the launch event has been fairly exciting. OPPO is expected to bring the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro models, just as it has done over the past few years. OPPO Reno 8 series has already been introduced in China earlier and now the company is bringing its new Reno lineup to the Indian market.
We’ve already heard a lot of rumours and leaks about the upcoming Reno 8 series smartphones, their features and any surprise element that OPPO could offer with these phones. Here’s a round-up of everything that we know about the OPPO Reno 8 series, the expected prices and specifications.
OPPO Reno 8 series India launch event is on July 18 at 6 PM. The company has confirmed the launch of the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro 5G in India and you can watch the live stream of the event on OPPO’s YouTube page, or you can get live updates from the event on OPPO India’s social media channels.
While the official OPPO Reno 8 series prices will be announced on Monday, a recent leak has suggested the possible prices of both the OPPO Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro 5G smartphone. It says the vanilla Reno 8 5G will get a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the base variant of 8GB + 128GB storage. The Reno 8 5G 8GB + 256GB variant is expected to come for Rs 31,990. And OPPO could also have a 12GB + 256GB variant that will be priced at Rs 33,990 as per the report.
As for the Reno 8 Pro 5G, it will launch in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model with a price tag of Rs 44,990.
OPPO Reno8 series is launching on July 18 and we expect the smartphones to go on sale in India a few days after the launch.
OPPO has not shared the details of the OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones, but there have been multiple reports which have given us a good idea about the expected features of these smartphones. Here are some of the main ones that have caught our eyes.
You might say that any mid-range phone these days is expected to feature an AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate support. But as per the leaks, expect both the OPPO Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro smartphone to carry this display. AMOLEDs are known for their rich colours and deep blacks and when you pair them with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, the panel becomes extremely fluid and delivers a smooth experience while using. This becomes the ideal screen for watching videos and binging your favourite shows.
OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is rumoured to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is non-expandable. But the new MediaTek chipset offers a lot of promise with its top-end performance that apparently is a tough match for the premium Snapdragon 8 series chipset. So, to see OPPO Reno 8 Pro with this hardware could make it a powerhouse of a device, if OPPO launches the device with this chipset.
Most of OPPO’s social promotions clearly highlight that the camera is one of the strong points of the Reno8 series. And from what we have heard, OPPO Reno 8 and the 8 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The main sensor promises quality night photography shots, and we are eager to see if that’s true with the new Reno8 series.
It is fair to say that OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is likely to hog most of the limelight. But OPPO is likely to offset the excitement by giving OPPO Reno 8 an aggressive price. The vanilla Reno 8 is expected to get a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which we recently got with the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is likely to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery that could offer 80W fast charging speed.
