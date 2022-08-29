Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out? – FXStreet

Ads

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Ethereum Classic price is trading extremely volatile and bullish at the moment due to the upcoming Ethereum upgrade – Merge.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the ramifications of Merge and the effects of its proposed migration from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

First, a quick recap on the difference between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. A hard fork back in 2016 led to the splitting of ETH into two distinct assets: Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC). The main difference between the two is that ETC is a speculative digital asset with a fixed supply of 210,700,000. Whereas ETH is the more popular and accepted version that is widely traded, with no fixed supply.

Another difference is that whilst ETH is planning a much-publicized shift to PoS from PoW, in the Merge, ETC intends to keep traditional mining on its own blockchain after Ethereum migrates to PoS.

So what can investors expect will happen to the Ethereum Classic price a few days before and after the big event that is the Merge?

Right now, the value is split between Ethereum main chain and Ethereum Classic, with traders looking to squeeze as much of the profits they can using the ETH PoW futures products listed on BitMEX and Poloniex.

Before the Merge implementation, the ETH chain will split into two chains – ETH1 (PoW) and ETH2 (PoS). So let’s look at potential scenarios that could affect ETC holders.

Regardless of how you look at it, the Ethereum Classic price will likely take a massive hit. This is borne out by data from Grayscale, which offers ETC products, and has been offloading its holdings since March 2021.

Grayscale has reduced its ETC exposure from roughly $12.45 million to $11.96 million, denoting a delta of 500,000.



Grayscale ETC holdings

How does ETC look from a technical perspective, what do the charts say about it all? Ethereum Classic price has breached its falling wedge pattern and shows strong bullish momentum. The retracement between July 30 and August 2 only pushed it to $33.62, which is the midpoint of the 265% upswing witnessed between June 13 and July 25.

A further spike in bullish momentum could see ETC revisit and flip the range high at $52.72 after a 35% ascent. If this outlook persists, and it most likely will, the Ethereum Classic price could reach the double top formation at $77.33.

This move would constitute a 97% ascent from the current position and is likely where ETC could form a local top, at least after collecting the liquidity.



ETC/USDT 1-day chart

In conclusion, investors need to be prepared to experience massive spikes in volatility and potential drops in Ethereum Classic price a day or two before the Merge, which is scheduled to occur on September 19.

One consideration that investors need to make is if their ETC investment is for short-term speculation or long-term. If it’s the latter, then post-Merge, the Ethereum Classic chain will likely accrue value, especially if the ETH1 chain fails to take off.

In such a case, ETC has a bullish future, but it is too far into the future with too many variables to predict a probabilistic outcome, let alone a certain one.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Polkadot price shows signs of bouncing but could revisit the $5.94 to $6.51 demand zone. A dip into the aforementioned demand zone is likely to trigger a sweep above $7.77 and $9.65.

Crypto.com price shows the exhaustion and reversal of a bullish attempt at a significant resistance level. This development has caused CRO to trigger a sell-off that will likely continue before buyers step in.

Dogecoin price has lost 30% gains made this summer. A rise back towards all-time highs would result in 1,000 percent (10x) from DOGE’s current market value. A breach above $0.10 could be the first impulse wave of the future 10X rally.

Shiba Inu price has lost 30% of market value this week. SHIB price has more space to fall on the relative Strength Index. Invalisaiton of the bearish thesis remains a closing candle above $0.00001700.

Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source