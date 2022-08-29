New iPhone 14 series tipped to shine in new colours – HT Tech

Ads

Apple had introduced a new iPhone 13 in Green colour back in March 2022 during the launch event for the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were already available in different colours – starlight, midnight, blue, and pink. But the new Green presented the same old iPhone 13 in a refreshing colour. Next month, Apple is all set to launch its next flagship – the iPhone 14 series. Several leaks and rumours have already revealed the likely design, camera, performance, battery, price, and a lot more.

But will there be any new colour variant for the upcoming iPhone 14, or will it bring the same colours as the iPhone 13 series? The latest leak shed light on it, and there is good news for iPhone fans! Jjoriku, a journalist for Texas’ media company Appleosophy, leaked that Apple may launch the iPhone 14 series in new colours. Apple is expected to launch four models this year during the fall event, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (Plus), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and here is what they may look like.

Tipster Jjoriku took to Twitter to reveal that Apple may launch the iPhone 14 in six colours: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. Here, Pink is tipped to replace the current Purple variant on iPhone 13. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and the highly specced iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be available in five colour options: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. That means the current Sierra Blue may get replaced with a new Purple.

If the leaks are true, then this will be the first time when a “Pro” version of the iPhone will be revealed in Purple. The leak reconfirms the earlier leaked images of the iPhone 14 which surfaced online in a purple hue. However, it is still to be officially declared by Apple itself. All you need to do is to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected in the first or second week of September 2022.

