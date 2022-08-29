iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to See $100 Price Increase, Says Analyst – MacRumors

Ads

iPhone 14 Pro models will “likely” see a $100 price increase compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.



iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo based on rumored design

“While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release,” said Ives, in a research note obtained by MacRumors today.

Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models would have “price hikes,” suggesting they will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 lineup, including the lower-end models, would increase by about 15% overall.

In the U.S., the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. If a $100 price increase proves to be accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. Ives said the price increase would be due in part to increased component prices and new features/functionality.

iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, a faster A16 chip, faster RAM, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera with support for 8K video recording, and an always-on display that shows the time, date, and iOS 16’s new Lock Screen widgets and battery percentage icon.

It’s possible the iPhone 14 Pro will start with 256GB of storage, helping to soften the blow of the price increase, but one analyst believes 128GB is still likely.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September as usual.

