HBO Max Is Dropping A Ridiculous Amount Of Christmas Movies – Giant Freakin Robot

Ads

By James Brizuela |

If you happen to be DC a fan, you might be wondering what is going on with HBO Max. If you happen to be a fan of Christmas movies, well, you’re in luck. Through all the cancelations and worry about Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan, it seems the streaming platform is doubling down on holiday films for this season. There will be four different Christmas movies dropping this holiday season, all within three weeks of one another. The biggest of the four happens to be the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. This new sequel is reportedly bringing back many of the original cast from the 1983 comedy. Joining that sequel are Holiday Harmony, A Christmas Mystery, and A Hollywood Christmas.

We know that the holiday season is meant for families to gather around and tell stories, eat, catch up, and essentially fight, but at least that can all be done while watching the four different yuletide offerings that HBO Max will be providing. As previously mentioned, A Christmas Story Christmas is a direct sequel to the 1980s comedy, which will see Pieter Billingsley reprise his role as Ralphie. But this time, he will have to deal with Christmas as an adult, and all that comes with it. Joining him are Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward, and Julie Hagerty. Holiday Harmony follows singer/songwriter Gail, who has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to sing at the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve festival. However, she must decide between her lifelong dream and a group of kids who are desperate to perform. The cast includes Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, Carla Jimenez, Sisanie, Amy Brown, Michael Wiseman, and Seth Colton.

A Christmas Mystery follows the story of Santa’s magical bells falling one night and being found by a younger boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon. These bells lead to 100 years of prosperity, but with Christmas approaching, the bells go missing. A group of kids must now find them and restore the magic of Christmas. The cast includes Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, Christoph Sanders, Drew Powell, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis. And finally, A Hollywood Christmas. A Hollywood Christmas is based on romantic comedy about a filmmaker named Jessica who is an expert at making Christmas movies. However, she is reminded that she is living in a Christmas movie, and she falls into the pitfalls of the tropes used in her own creations. The cast includes Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, and Zak Steiner. That is quite a list of HBO Max releases.

For some odd reason, while HBO Max has given the ax to Batgirl, hundreds of episodes of Sesame Street, and countless other bigger properties, Christmas movies seem to be the demographic that is targeted for the fall season. A Christmas Story Christmas debuts on November 17th. Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery debut on November 24th. A Hollywood Christmas is the final movie debuting on December 1st. While we all wish to see Barbara Gordon and Michael Keaton return as Batman, we get to at least have the Christmas spirit force fed to us.

Jim Carrey’s Smash Hit Comic Book Movie Is Trending On Streaming

Exclusive: Gremlins Live-Action Series In Development

The New Scooby-Doo Movie Has Been Canceled

Denzel Washington’s Darkest Movie Is Crushing It On Streaming

2 days ago

3 days ago

3 days ago

4 days ago

4 days ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 hours ago



Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care most about in the world, all in one place.

Giant Freakin Robot may get a commission from retail offers.

source