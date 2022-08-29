High Culture: Did Greta Van Fleet And Elon Musk Get High Together? – Herb.co

Ads

Now Reading:Culture | High Culture: Did Greta Van Fleet And Elon Musk Get High Together?

Share:

Next:Behind The Brand | Behind The Brand: Dr. Greenthumb’s By B-Real From Cypress Hill

Members of the rock band said they ran into Elon Musk at a recording studio where he was mixing electronic music.

Rachel Abela

A rock band and a mega-investor/CEO walk into a recording studio…you can finish the joke.

In all seriousness, 4-piece band Greta Van Fleet opened up in a recent interview about recording their sophomore studio album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Often compared to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith, Greta Van Fleet recorded most of the album at Henson Studio on La Brea Avenue. It’s quite the hotspot for celebrities.

During the interview on Q104.3 New York, lead vocalist Josh Kiszka and bassist Sam Kiszka said they ran into Elon Musk at Henson Studio.

But what was Elon doing there? Recording his track, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” of course. Funny enough, you can find the song on all digital streaming platforms under the name Elon “EDM” Musk.

When talking about the album, they were asked if they had any celebrity sightings when recording at Henson Studio. “Elon Musk,” replied Sam.

They were later asked if they spent any time with Elon, helped him mix his songs, or even smoked weed together. Josh revealed that the band smoked weed together while Elon was mixing his track, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.”

When the interviewer asked if they smoked weed together and what they were up to, Josh answered, “Yeah, well, he’s working on, or was working on electronic music.”

Sam added, “Yeah, he was mixing there.”

For the most part, it looked like Greta Van Fleet wanted to keep their sesh with Elon under wraps. But for a song as spacey and hypnotic as “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” weed must have been involved somewhere during the process, right?

Culture

Rachel Abela

Guides

Rachel Abela

enter your email below to get insider updates delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest

Ads

source