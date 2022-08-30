John Farnham's family share new statement, NASA set to launch new moon rocket, and MTV VMAs to host big names in music — as it happened – ABC News

Ads

John Farnham's family share new statement, NASA set to launch new moon rocket, and MTV VMAs to host big names in music — as it happened

This is The Loop, your quick catch-up for this morning's news as it happened.

By Tom Williams

By Tom Williams

A 60-year-old man in the US state of Nebraska has reportedly broken a Guinness World Record after paddling down the Missouri River in a giant hollowed-out pumpkin (which he grew himself).

Duane Hansen spent years growing the 384kg pumpkin he named Berta, which he used to ride more than 41 kilometres over 11 hours.

"I probably wouldn't try this again," he told the Reuters news agency.

"And if somebody breaks this record, I will like, bow down to them because they are tough."

Here's a little recap and some photos from the City of Bellevue, Nebraska:

By Tom Williams

National Cabinet is set to meet in Canberra on Wednesday, when it's expected to discuss potentially reducing Australians' COVID-19 isolation requirements from seven days to five.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has pushed for changes to be considered, and has expressed a desire for all states and territories to move together on the issue.

Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas told ABC News Breakfast this morning that she wants to see what advice is given, before supporting any changes.

A move from seven days to five days would bring Australia into line with countries like the US and Canada.

By Tom Williams

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin — whose partying videos caused outrage with some people recently — has thanked Hillary Clinton after the former US Secretary of State shared her own dancing post on social media overnight.

Ms Clinton is just the latest in a long line of people who have defended Ms Marin.

By Tom Williams

In golf news this morning, Northern Island's Rory McIlroy has rallied to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, for his third FedEx Cup title.

By Tom Williams

Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Tuesday morning (Australian time) at the US Open, where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

Williams teased her forthcoming retirement from tennis three weeks ago.

Now that the US Open draw is out, keep reading below to find out when the matches are, how to watch and who the favourites are.

By Tom Williams

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine's atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under control of Russian forces.

Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank only about 10 kilometres from the facility.

By Tom Williams

The New South Wales government has said it will go to work on modifications to the new intercity trains which the rail union has been calling for if it agrees to end industrial action during negotiations over a new pay deal.

Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope has told the rail union he will withdraw the requirement that the alterations to the intercity fleet be dependent on the finalisation of a new Enterprise Agreement.

He said after appropriate testing, the government would immediately authorise alterations to the new trains.

The offer would only stand if the rail union agreed to call off any further industrial action once the new Enterprise Agreement is finalised, including strikes planned for this Wednesday.

There are still delays on some train lines this morning.

By Tom Williams

John Farnham's family have released a brief new statement, with the singer still in a stable condition in intensive care following mouth cancer surgery.

Farnham's wife Jill Farnham says he is awake and responding well to the care he's receiving.

It comes as ABC News Breakfast helps to launch a new website which lets fans send messages of support to Farnham and his family.

Head to weloveyoujohn.com.au to get involved.

By Tom Williams

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make his first National Press Club address as PM later today in Canberra.

Ahead of the jobs and skills summit later this week, he's expected to outline his achievements after 100 days as Prime Minister, while also outlining some long-term goals.

Catch it from 12:30pm AEST — you can watch it live on the ABC News channel, or stream it on our YouTube.

By Tom Williams

Need a fix of red carpet ridiculousness and award show awkwardness?

Well, the MTV Video Music Awards are on today from 10am AEST.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Maneskin and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among those on the performance lineup.

The red carpet is expected to bring all the show-stopping shock value the VMAs are known for (remember Lady Gaga's meat dress?).

We'll be reporting the winners as they're announced and sharing all the highlights from the red carpet and the ceremony.

By Tom Williams

Tonight (for Australians), NASA's next-generation mega-rocket is set to blast off on a crucial test flight to the Moon.

The organisation says things remain on track, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.

If it goes ahead, it will be a giant leap in NASA's renewed lunar ambitions with the debut launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion crew capsule it's designed to carry.

The empty crew capsule will be sent into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA's Apollo program landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

Astronauts could return to the Moon in a few years if this six-week test flight goes well. NASA officials caution, however, that the risks are high and the flight could be cut short.

Today's two-hour launch window opens at 8:33am EDT on August 29 (that's 10:33pm AEST tonight).

By Tom Williams

By Tom Williams

By Tom Williams

A card featuring American baseballer Mickey Mantle has sold for $US12.6 million ($18.3 million), setting a new record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia.

The rare Mantle card eclipsed a record which was posted just a few months ago — $13.5 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious "Hand of God" goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup.

By Tom Williams

From a rocket launch to Formula One and Hamilton taking its shot in another Australian city — here's what you need to fire you into Monday morning.

