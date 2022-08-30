Christine McGuinness issues Instagram update to fans after split from Paddy McGuinness | HeraldScotland – HeraldScotland

Ads

Christine McGuinness has updated fans on Instagram following the recent split from her husband TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The model, 34, caught up with her followers during an Instagram Q&A as she shared how she was feeling after her 11-year marriage ended last month.

The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire guest star issued a lengthy statement alongside Tom Gear host back in July.

The couple share three children together, Penelope, Felicity and Leo and are still living together despite the split.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness. Credit: PA

In the Q&A session, fans asked Christine various questions, including: “How’s Christine doing? The real Christine?”

Alongside a stream of emojis showcasing conflicting moods from an upside-down face,a mind-blown emoticon and a crying-laughing emoji among others, she replied: “A bit.”

She added, alongside a photo of her children:” “I’ve been better, I’ve been worse … I count my blessings and smile every day for these three.”

Christine also teased her followers with the news that she hasn’t ruled out a return to the ITVBe reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire, which she left in 2020.

She posted: “I get asked this every day. Never say never. I had some amazing times on the show. I still get on with all the girls but I’m definitely too busy right now. Good times though.”

The pair announced their separation following an alleged ‘make or break’ trip back in July.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote:” “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

They added: We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment.”

