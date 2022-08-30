Iowa's Tesla drivers become targets for aggression – Axios

Ads

Tesla drivers are routinely heckled, cut off in traffic and blocked from charging stations, multiple Iowa owners tell Axios.

Driving the news: Suzie Stewart of Des Moines — a friend of Jason's — recently told us that she fears for her teenage son’s safety because he drives a Tesla.

State of play: We reached out this week to members of the Iowa Tesla Owners Club Facebook group and received more than a dozen responses from people who said they have experienced similar situations.

The intrigue: Each of the Tesla owners we spoke with believe other types of electric vehicles are far less targeted.

Yes, but: Some people in the group reported no problems, with a few noting they've received overall positive reactions to their cars.

Of note: DSM police Sgt. Paul Parizek told us he's unaware of reports that allege an incident was prompted by an aggressor's dislike of Tesla.

Threat level: It's a serious issue and some types of harassment are commonplace, Miller said.

Zoom out: The problem is not isolated to Iowa.

