See All The Exciting HBO Max 2022 Releases Coming Our Way – Comic Years

The early stages of the pandemic had fans worried about the production of new films and series. There were talks about content droughts, but it seems like all of that worry is behind us. If anything, we’ll be getting more new content than ever before. In their recent sizzle reel, HBO Max shows us their 2022 releases.

There are a lot of things to get excited about in 2022. Many of them are new films, shows, or seasons. From House of the Dragon to Barry, we don’t know how we’ll have time to stream it all. HBO Max might not be ready to give us dozens of new trailers, but there are clips to examine. They’re all featured in the HBO Max 2022 releases sizzle reel.

The sizzle reel gives us a glimpse of some new shows that are coming to the streaming service. Those featured include the following:

It also gives us a peek at returning shows. This includes:

The platform will also be bringing its A-Game with films. Previously released films coming to the streamer will include Free Guy, The Last Duel, and F9: The Fast Saga. New films to be exclusively released on the streamer will be Father of the Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, House Party, and Moonshot.

What HBO Max releases are you looking forward to in 2022? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

