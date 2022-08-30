Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovered after hitting the lowest since March 2020 – FXStreet

Ads

GBP/USD is closing in on 1.1700, extending Friday’s decline amid an extension of risk-off sentiment and the US dollar recovery. Asian traders react negatively to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, as reflective of the 0.80% drop in the US S&P 500 futures in opening trades. Expectations of higher rates for longer have ramped up after Powell’s comments, stoking growth fears and boding ill for global stocks.

Having lost roughly 300 pips in the previous week, GBP/USD ended the week marginally lower, below the 1.1800 mark. The US dollar recovery and hawkish Fed rate hike expectations were the key catalysts that smashed the currency pair to the lowest level in two months at 1.1717. Looking ahead, GBP bulls brace for more pain as US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) grab attention in a holiday-shortened week.

AUD/USD is falling towards 0.6850, having failed to sustain again above 0.6900. Markets are seeing a fresh risk-aversion wave on negative open on the Chinese indices, putting a fresh bid under the US dollar. Focus shifts to US data.

EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s recovery inside ascending trend channel. Convergence of previous resistance line, channel’s bottom appears a tough nut to crack for bears. RSI retreat adds strength to pullback moves, 200-SMA acts as additional upside filter.

Gold price refreshes intraday low near $1,736 during Tuesday’s Asian session, following a failed bounce off the one-month low. The metal prices take clues from the US dollar’s latest rebound from the intraday low, as well as justify the challenges to the market sentiment emanating from China and the central bankers’ front.

Polkadot price could witness a bullish retracement in the coming days targeting the mid $8 zone. Polkadot price continues to lose ground as the bears suppress prices during the final trading week of August.

It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.

